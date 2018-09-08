Rain brings EC relief
Icy temperatures to persist through the weekend, but less rain expected
The drought-stricken Eastern Cape has been gifted with heavy rains since Thursday and can expect colder than usual temperatures until Sunday. On Thursday and through to Friday 30mm of rain fell on East London alone according to the SA Weather Services. Bhisho, Fort Beaufort and Tsitsikamma received the most rainfall in the same time period of 40mm, 37mm and 34mm respectively.
