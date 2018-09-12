Mthatha murders in SA's top 10

In stock theft Eastern Cape leads the country’s litany of shame

Crime in Mthatha is hitting national highs. The city has featured negatively on its murder and stock theft rates in the latest crime statistics released in Cape Town on Tuesday by police minister Bheki Cele. Mthatha police station is ninth on the list of the worst 30 stations when it comes to murder.

