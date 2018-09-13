EC police seize goats during search operation

Eastern Cape police have seized 41 goats during a search operation in the Alfred Nzo District.

Police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni said Maluti K9 members conducted a stop and search operation in Matatiele where police spotted two bakkies loaded with the animals.

“The members noted two Isuzu bakkies loaded with 21 goats and on the other bakkie 20 goats with the value of the goats estimated at R57.400.”

He said: “The drivers of the two vehicles did not have the relevant documentation for buying and transport live stock.”

According to the latest crime statistics released in Cape Town on Tuesday by police minister Bheki Cele, the highest number of stock theft cases were in the Eastern Cape, with Maluti Police Station being one of the top 10 police stations reporting the most cases in the country.