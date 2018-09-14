Cop kills his wife, her brother and himself

Constable booked off sick, came home, sent a neighbour to the shop, and then opened fire

Constable Sivuyile Mbaduli was calm – and even laughing – minutes before he shot dead his wife, Nokulunga, and brother-in-law Siyabulela Cweba. Then he shot himself dead. The Nompumelelo community in Beacon Bay was in shock after the triple slaying on Wednesday evening. The killings, believed to have taken place amid a marital row, have left four children without a mother and six fatherless.

