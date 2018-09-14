News

JUST IN | EC pupil stabs another to death in classroom

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 14 September 2018
An 18-year-old Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death in class, allegedly by a fellow pupil at Nathaniel Palma Secondary School in Peddie.
An 18-year-old Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death in class, allegedly by a fellow pupil at Nathaniel Pamla Secondary School in Peddie.

A 16-year-old pupil has been arrested and charged with murder, said Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.

She said the killing happened after the pupils fought over a missing cellphone.

The pupil died instantly from the stab wounds at 3pm on Thursday, said Govender.

This is a developing story.

