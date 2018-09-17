Controversial councillor in court again, this time on new kidnapping charge

Controversial Buffalo City Metro ANC ward 13 councillor, Nokulunga Matiwane, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of kidnapping, intimidation and pointing of a firearm.

Matiwane was arrested on Wednesday on charges that she and two armed men, allegedly kidnapped and pointed guns at a resident in her ward, Mabhuti Deyizana, on August 31.

On August 28 2017, Matiwane, 54, was granted R500 bail by the East London magistrate’s court after she and her husband, Mthuthuzeli Matiwane, 60, were arrested in connection with the death of two women in Dice township, in Reeston.

Nombulelo Mpitipiti, 50, died instantly from two bullet wounds to the head on August 22 2017, while Nomboniso Twana, 54, died a day later at Frere Hospital as a result of two bullet wounds to her stomach and arm.

The death of the two women caused residents to go on the rampage and set Matiwane’s house in Dice alight.

Matiwane’s disabled daughter, 17, was trapped inside the house and died.

Sixteen people were arrested in connection with the crime.

The two women were shot before their bodies were dumped over the cliff on the Buffalo Pass road.

Twana crawled into the road, where she managed to flag down a passing traffic officer who took her to hospital, where she died – but only after, according to police, naming her shooter.

The case was provisionally withdrawn by the court two months ago.

On Friday, East London police spokesperson WO Hazel Mqala confirmed Matiwane’s latest arrest for intimidation and pointing a firearm.

Deyizana, who was released by his alleged kidnappers, could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

Mqala could not provide further details of the incident, and late on Friday said she was unaware of what had transpired in court on the day.

Matiwane could not be reached for comment on Friday, while the group arrested for arson will appear again in court on December 3.