Bailed Turnbull back behind bars

Controversial Andrew Turnbull is behind bars again. The East London born-and-raised man was jailed two months ago in connection with possession of drugs, but was granted bail. Randburg magistrate’s court senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba confirmed on Monday that Turnbull was again taken in – but for a new charge.

