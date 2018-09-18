Zingiswa Losi elected as first female president of Cosatu
Former Cosatu second deputy president Zingiswa Losi was elected unopposed as the first female president of the union federation.
Losi replaced Sdumo Dlamini who decided not to stand for re-election.
The federation's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali and his deputy Solly Phetoe were also elected unopposed.
