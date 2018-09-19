News

Teenager caught speeding at average 168km/h

By TimesLIVE - 19 September 2018

A 16-year-old boy who allegedly took his parents' car without permission now faces court time.

The Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit spotted the teenage driver in a VW Golf GTI on Tuesday afernoon. He was alleged to be travelling at an average speed of 168km/h on the R55.

He was arrested after crashing into a concrete barrier.

A case of reckless driving has been opened at the Erasmia police station.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The highest court has spoken: It’s legal to smoke a doobie at home
The highest court has spoken: It’s legal to smoke a doobie at home
X