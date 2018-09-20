Ajay Gupta slams Mcebisi Jonas in state capture affidavit

This fervent denial is contained in an affidavit filed at the Zondo Commission into alleged state capture, where Jonas had testified on August 24 that he was offered the bribes at a meeting at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

The affidavit was filed on September 2, but released to TimesLIVE on Thursday afternoon.

In the affidavit, Ajay also accused former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela of using a “leading question” to establish that he was the person that Jonas says he met with on October 23, 2015 - and who Jonas has accused of trying to bribe and threaten him.

During his testimony to the inquiry, Jonas admitted that at the time of the 2015 meeting he did not know which Gupta brother he was meeting with as the man "did not introduce himself" - but that he did recognise him as one of the Gupta brothers based on media reports.

Later, Jonas testified, he looked at published pictures of the brothers and said he was "relatively certain" that the Gupta at the meeting was Ajay. However, he said he could not "exclude the possibility" that it was Rajesh Gupta he had met with.

In his affidavit, however, Ajay is adamant that he was not the one at that meeting.

“I had no meeting with Mr Jonas either on 23 October 2015 or on any other day,” Ajay states.

He continued: “I therefore had no discussions with him as claimed by him, made no offers of any nature to him to pay money to him should he be prepared to agree to become the minister of finance, or that I tell the President [Jacob Zuma] what to do and that I control everything, nor did I make any threats to kill him.

“His version of the events of the meeting he had with [controversial Arms Deal advisor] Fana Hlongwane and Duduzane Zuma is nothing but an intentional fabrication to implicate me in alleged wrongdoing in which I played no part, as I was not present and never met Mr Jonas.”

He added: “I point out that it is highly unlikely that the meeting took place, because if it did in the manner alleged by Mr Jonas, he would immediately have reported it to the nearest police station as he as any other ordinary citizen was legally obliged and duty bound under the law, to do”.