Dagga ruling gives adults freedom

Professor Rosaan Kruger, Dean of the Rhodes Faculty of Law, said the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding the possession, cultivation and use of cannabis in one’s private capacity recognised South Africans’ rights to live with minimal interference.

“The court built on its existing privacy jurisprudence to bring SA law in relation to decriminalisation of cannabis for personal use in line with the legal developments in other countries,” said Kruger.

“Importantly, the court’s judgment recognises the agency of adults to make their own choices and in any constitutional democracy, respect for agency is foundational.

“That does not mean that anything goes, but it means that the court and the constitution recognise our rights to live our lives with minimum interference.”

Kruger said the finding essentially meant that adults who wished to could possess, use or grow cannabis, in private for their personal use, without facing arrest or a criminal charge.