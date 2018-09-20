The family of a Durban man who gained social media infamy for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word has distanced itself from the his remarks.

Former local councillor‚ Kessie Nair‚ who is a relative of the late struggle stalwart Billy Nair‚ has been widely denounced for his video rant.

The family said in a statement: “Kessie’s statements are irrational and deserve to be condemned . . . We urge the South African community to forgive him and we will do our best to make amends.”

Kessie’s brother Khrishnan Nair commented: “As a family we distance ourselves from such utterances and statements. We have a history of being in the trenches fighting apartheid and being involved in the struggle for the liberation of this country from the shackles of the Nationalist government.”

The family said the man‚ who has in the past served time at Westville prison‚ suffers from a chronic illness.

“He suffers a serious chronic illness. The visuals he posted of himself shows he lacks the intelligence and understanding of what he is saying. His incarceration for a long time has also played a role in his personality‚” said Khrishnan.

According to Krishnan‚ his brother’s health deteriorated years back. “His health took a turn for the worst a few years ago . . . Kessie needs immediate medical care and attention‚” he said.?

TimesLIVE reported that an unapologetic Nair said on Wednesday the state of the country prompted his video.

“I don’t think I’m being racist. I want to make a point‚ which I did. I am prepared to face the consequences. If the nation feels I was wrong‚ I will accept.”

Asked why he decided to make such a video‚ Nair responded: “I care about the nation — and Indians are soft targets.”

ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the video “impugns” Ramaphosa and South Africa’s dignity.

“Such behaviour must be met with the harshest punishment… As with all earlier cases of racist conduct‚ our position is that the law must take its course and that there must be harsh penalties for anyone who dares to undermine the freedoms we fought so hard for.”

Chatsworth community activist Brandon Pillay opened a case of hate speech and crimen injuria against Nair at the Bayview police station on Wednesday.

The police are also investigating the video. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “We view the allegations in a very serious light and detectives at the office of the acting provincial commissioner have opened an inquiry for further investigation.”

Presidential spokesman Khusela Diko told TimesLIVE the post does not deserve any attention. “He’s clearly a sick person and his racist rant is not deserving of any airtime. His tirade against the president demonstrates delusional and attention-seeking behaviour.”

- SowetanLIVE‚ additional material by TimesLIVE