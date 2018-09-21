WORLD-CLASS DINOSAUR GRAVE FIND IN E CAPE

Experts gather after Sterkspruit shepherd stumbles over old bone

Shepherd Dumangwe Tyhobela of Sterkspruit is being credited with the exciting discovery of a massive dinosaur graveyard in the Eastern Cape. The unique “bone bed” site near remote Qhemegha village is being hailed by scientists as one of the biggest fossil collections in the world. At team of 11 scientists from five top universities – Oxford, Birmingham, Zurich, Wits and Johannesburg – are beavering away on the site.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.