Under fire ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he wants to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

And if he does‚ he has threatened that he will sing beyond the terms of reference of the commission.

Magashule was addressing members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) at the Braam Fischer Building in Bloemfontein.

“I want to go to that commission‚ if I am so implicated. I want to go because if one goes there‚ one can relay many other stories‚” said a fired up Magashule.

The embattled former Free State premier has had his province come up a couple of times in the commission about‚ among other things‚ its advertising spent on the now defunct Gupta-owned media.

Magashule on Friday dared students to analyse ANC leaders “one by one” and check those who had business interests.

“If you want to check us as leaders‚ you must check who is in business and who is not in business‚” he said.

“Take us one by one and check which leader is proud of white people and then we must talk about capture.”

Magashule remarks appeared to be a veiled response to comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who this week lashed out at those “in dark corners or whoever come up with machinations of weakening the African National Congress“.

Magashule said: “I am not a product of capital. Nobody will take me out of this ANC and I am not a product of a white person.

“There is no time to plot against the leadership of the organisation but there is also no leadership of the ANC which I am part of which is going to stop me and many others from meeting President (Jacob) Zuma‚” charged Magashule.

“In fact I can invite President Zuma to come and talk to you as Cosas‚” he added‚ also praising Zuma for delivering free education at tertiary level which “not everybody agreed to“. - TimesLIVE