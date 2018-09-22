Lives threatened as ATM users are targeted

A Mafia-like scamming syndicate is threatening a major Eastern Cape retailer which is trying to combat wholesale crimes being committed at ATMs near its entrances.

Tourists are seen as good prey, but anyone, even the poorest gogo is a target, said three directors of the Western Gruppe, and the managing director of their security company, in an in-depth interview on Friday.

Western Gruppe owns 29 outlets – 14 Spars and 15 Tops stores in the province.

They said a gang was operating across the province, from Mthatha, to Buffalo City and Port Elizabeth.

They, and some of their employees, have received death threats for blowing the whistle on the highly organised syndicate.

Based on their in-store information, private investigations and CCTV camera footage, the directors believe the mobsters are raking in hundreds of thousands of rands, sometimes in just one day.

They believe the syndicate uses sophisticated machinery to capture card information, including pin numbers being punched into ATMs, and relay it via routers to laptops being operated by crooks sitting in rented cars nearby.

The group owns five stores in Mthatha, seven in East London, and one each in Port Elizabeth and Butterworth, but the directors said that based on discussions with other retailers in the province, they believed the syndicate was operating at many different stores and malls across the cities.

One of the managers of a Western Gruppe outlet in Mthatha, has opened a criminal case after he was threatened at the store by a knife-wielding gang member on Tuesday.

The directors, and their security company MD, said they had beefed up security at their homes and stores after death threats were directed at them.

But even their security guards were quitting their jobs, apparently after also being threatened by the mobsters.

The directors asked not to be named for fear of being attacked. Even the director of their security company asked to have his name withheld for fear of being targeted.

They said they had posted security guards at ATMs at the entrance to the stores and at malls but five guards had deserted their posts and resigned at once after having received death threats.