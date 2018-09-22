Six people‚ including a baby‚ were killed when a coal truck and a vehicle collided on the R546 Standerton road between Evander and Embalenhle in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon. Part of the truck was still on fire when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene.

“Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found a baby and four adults outside of the vehicle. One other person was still entrapped in the vehicle. Unfortunately‚ there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.. The truck driver was uninjured in the accident. “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene for further investigations‚” Van Huyssteen said.

— TimesLIVE