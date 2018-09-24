One person was killed and another sustained moderate injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the R716 in the Vaal Marina area on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics found the driver still trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene shortly before 11am.

“Unfortunately‚ the patient showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“Another patient was found seated outside of the vehicle. He sustained moderate injuries‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen. .“ER24 treated the patient on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care‚” she added.

- TimesLIVE