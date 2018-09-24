‘Weed’ may be the way to wealth

Agriculture, forestry & fisheries minister Senzeni Zokwana believes the stagnant economy would greatly benefit from dagga – dubbed the green gold of Mpondoland and the Eastern Cape – if it were to be cultivated on a large scale and within the ambit of the law.

And if that were to happen, rural communities where dagga if grown should not be exploited but financially benefit from it.

Zokwana said the state should take major steps to ensure that it protects the rights of the communities that grow dagga, and pointed out dagga and hemp could be cultivated for medicinal use.

He was speaking at a Heritage Day celebrations hosted by AmaTshomane’s Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo and his community at Gqubeni Great Place in Mqanduli on Saturday.

Zokwana said: “Research has shown that by 2025 the global market for dagga products will be around R21bn. But we must make sure that the communities around where it grows benefit the most, than people who come outside and believe they can exploit the process.”

His comments come days after the Constitutional Court decriminalised the private use of cannabis last week.