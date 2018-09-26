Three brothers who allegedly confessed to killing their sibling in Protea Glen‚ Soweto‚ when he became violent after drinking are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

“The incident occurred at about 01:00 on Tuesday in Protea Extension 3 when the 30-year-old brother was fighting with his younger brothers‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Vincent Mashiteng.

“It is also alleged that the brothers fought back‚ assaulted him with a wooden plank and stabbed him with a screwdriver on the upper body and he lost consciousness.”

He said police were called to the scene and the paramedics confirmed the man dead on the scene.

The brothers – two minors aged 17 and another aged 21 – allegedly confessed and were arrested and charged with murder.