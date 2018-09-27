Convicted rapist, Le Roux to spend eight years in jail

Convicted rapist and sexual abuser, Neil Le Roux, a former teacher at a top East London school, will spend an effective eight years in jail after he was on Thursday, slapped with an 18-year imprisonment sentence.

This is if his appeal against his sentence delivered by East London regional court magistrate Ignatius Kitching, is unsuccessful.

Le Roux, 67, was on May 31, found guilty of rape of a student teacher, sexual grooming and sexual assault of a 14-year old schoolgirl and sexual assault of another student teacher at his former school.

On Thursday, Kitching sentenced the disgraced pensioner to eight years direct imprisonment for rape, six years for sexual grooming the 14-year old pupil and four years in jail for the two counts of sexual assault.

This means he will spend an effective eight years in jail if he fails in appealing the sentence. This after he was denied leave to appeal his May 31 conviction, but granted leave to appeal his Thursday 18-year sentence.