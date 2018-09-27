Doctor and private hospital face R20m bill over 'indefensible' neglect

Eleven hours of waiting and a total of four phone calls were needed before a gynaecologist attended to a mother in labour.

Now the Supreme Court of Appeal has ordered the gynaecologist‚ Dr Abdool Samad Suliman‚ and Life Healthcare Group to pay R20m for their negligence after the baby was born with cerebral palsy at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital a decade ago.

Suliman was ordered to pay 60% of the cost while Life Healthcare — owner of The Crompton Hospital in Pinetown — will pay 40%.

Judge Jeremiah Shongwe said if a nursing sister in charge of the labour ward had called Suliman when the baby’s heart rate fell‚ he would probably have responded and an emergency caesarean section could have been performed.

Shongwe said he agreed with Life Healthcare — which admitted its nurses’ negligence — that Suliman should bear the lion’s share of the blame. The court found he had adopted a “hands-off approach” and abdicated his duties.