Police arrest four in connection with King Williams Town double murder case

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a double murder case in Ezintenteni village near Ndevana, King Williams Town.

According to police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, the suspects - aged between 15 and 36 years - were arrested on Wednesday, the same day the murders were committed.

She said two males aged 24 and 29 were allegedly assaulted to death by the community members.

“They both died on the scene of crime. Police opened a case of murder for investigation. Follow up investigation by a detectives taskteam led to the arrest of the four suspects .

"They will appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court soon.”

King Williams Town police cluster commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga condemned the actions taken by the community members.

He appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands. “The arrest of these suspects sends a strong message to the communities that police will arrest those who take law into their own hands,” he said.