Frantic search continues for missing WSU student

A frantic search continues for a first-year Walter Sisulu University student who has been missing since early last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Slindokuhle Joyasi’s friends last saw him studying at the student village hostel at WSU’s Bika campus in Butterworth on Tuesday night last week.

“On the Wednesday morning he was missing but his laptop and cellphone were next to his bed,” said Manatha.

Joyasi’s uncle, Mzimasi Magqabi, said Joyasi and his family were originally from Mqanduli and he was currently enrolled for a national diploma in building.

“His mother was phoned from Slindokuhle’s number. When she phoned back it was one of his roommates calling to report that it had been a couple of hours since they had last seen Slindokuhle.

“The roommate said he was initially not worried when he didn’t see him in the morning and assumed he had gone to class, but it was only later he realised that Slindokuhle’s phone was still there,” he said.

Magqabi said his nephew was quiet and often kept to himself, but he never left home without telling anyone of his whereabouts.

“This is strange and worrying because it is totally out of character, but he once told his mother that he was a victim of frequent cyber-bullying and even removed his Facebook account as a result,” said Magqabi.

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said they were aware of the missing student and were waiting for the police to update them on the investigation.

Police urged anyone who may have seen him or has any information to contact Msobomvu police on 047-492-0180, or investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Nkosana Qwele on 082-387-4472 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.