Fingerless girl gets surgery

A four-year-old girl who was born with one fingerless hand has had a toe transformed into a finger in the first operation of its kind in South Africa. The 11-hour operation at Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town was performed by a four-strong team led by plastic surgeon Mark van der Velde. It was the fourth time Van der Velde had operated on the little girl‚ named only as Angelique‚ who will spend the next few months working with occupational therapists.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.