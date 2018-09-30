Dlamini may not be able to foot her legal bill: report

If Dlamini’s assets are insufficient to cover her debt she could be declared insolvent and lose her job‚ Rapport said. According to Section 47 of the Constitution‚ “unrehabilitated insolvents” may not be a member of the National Assembly.

The final amount Dlamini has to pay is not yet known.

The court also ordered that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) decide on whether she should be prosecuted and charged with perjury for lying under oath.

Dlamini was found to have lied to the court about hiring work streams to deal with the grants crisis that reported directly to her.