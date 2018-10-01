Two men in court for processing perlemoen

Two Chinese nationals appeared at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they were arrested by the Hawks for processing abalone in a house in Greenfields, west of East London, without a permit.

The pair were arrested after a sting operation by the serious organised crime investigations unit of the Hawks, crime intelligence, stock theft unit and the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni, the pair – Bin Chen, 30, and Xuegui Chen, 47 – were caught red-handed last week with 1,020 units of abalone worth R60,000, while R14,000 in cash was also found on the premises and confiscated by police.

Feni said equipment allegedly used in the processing of abalone was also confiscated.

“Members received information that they are processing abalone without a permit. The investigation commenced as a result of this information,” she said.

Abalone, or perlemoen as it called in SA, are flattened sea snails with ear-shaped shells.

Abalone’s small size and high value has led to prolific poaching. Fishing is poorly regulated and there is little effective management of this species.

According to a report by the Daily Dispatch in 2012, SA suspended abalone fishing in its waters, effective from February 2008, as marine authorities took drastic measures to protect the rapidly depleting shellfish species from commercial extinction.

Illegal fishing and increased inward migration of a lobster species that destroy the habitat of abalone, are being blamed for a decline in the shellfish’s numbers.

It is also believed that it can improve men’s sexual performance.

In March, it was reported that the East London K9 unit arrested two suspects who were in possession of perlemoen with a street value of R70,000 on the N2 near Haga-Haga in Komga.

Also in March, two Eastern Cape men were arrested for the illegal possession of abalone valued at R30,000, while Port Elizabeth police arrested three suspects for the illegal possession of perlemoen worth more than R1m in two separate incidents that month.

In May, perlemoen with an estimated value of almost R1m was recovered by members of the Port Elizabeth K9 unit, while in July, a suspected kingpin of a multimillion-rand perlemoen smuggling syndicate appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The East London pair’s next court appearance will be on Thursday when they apply for bail.