Power to be interrupted in Stirling

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in Stirling from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, weather permitting. The purpose of the interruption is to allow BCM to carry out maintenance at various mini-substations in the area.

The boundaries of the affected area for the outage include Roslin Road, Gleneagles Road, Galway Road and Arundel and Old Transkei roads. In an advert issued out by city manager Andile Sihlahla said several businesses operating in the area will be affected.

He warned consumers to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the whole period as the power may be restored at any time between the scheduled time. “It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restore,” he said.