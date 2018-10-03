Convicted accused faces four more counts of rape
Alleged serial rapist, East London’s iphela (sedan) taxi driver Siyabonga Sloti, 29, who will soon face a high court judge for four counts of allegedly raping four women passengers who boarded his vehicle between 2015 and 2016. He was on Tuesday slapped with a 12-year sentence for a previous rape.
