Convicted accused faces four more counts of rape

Alleged serial rapist, East London’s iphela (sedan) taxi driver Siyabonga Sloti, 29, who will soon face a high court judge for four counts of allegedly raping four women passengers who boarded his vehicle between 2015 and 2016. He was on Tuesday slapped with a 12-year sentence for a previous rape.

