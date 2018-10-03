Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni was admitted to a hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon‚ his family said.

Mlangeni - who was one of the Rivonia trialists - has been in and out of hospital over the past two weeks due to ill health‚ his son Sello Mlangeni said.

Mlangeni spent 27 years on Robben Island before being released in 1989.

“Doctors are describing his condition as unwell but stable. His family is by his bedside in Cape Town‚” Sello said.