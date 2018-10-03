WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry - Day 17: Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene testifies
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the state capture commission hearings. Nene is expected to answer some tough questions including why former president Jacob Zuma fired him in 2015 and the alleged meetings he had with the controversial Gupta family.
