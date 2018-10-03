Thousands expected to attend coronation of King Ndamase at Great Place

The Mpondo nation is abuzz with excitement for the coronation of their monarch, King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase of Western Mpondoland at Nyandeni Great Place near Libode on Wednesday.

This follows a year of preparing from the side of the royal family and AmaMpondo, who were joined by government three months ago.

AmaFaku royal clan and Ndamase royal family, national and provincial government and other stakeholders have been meeting to ensure the event is a success.

The preparations which started in November, gained momentum after cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Zweli Mkhize in August called on everyone to do their utmost best to make the day a great one.

The last cornonation of this magnitude was of the king's grandfather King Tutor Nyangilizwe Ndamase 40 years ago, in 1978.

Official spokesperson Zoyisile Ntapane said that they were expecting about 20,000 guests from all walks of life.

“There has been some twists and turns which resulted in the intervention of Mkhize to broker peace between King Ndamase and King Zanozuko. Meetings were held in Pretoria and Port St Johns and both royals were in agreement and ready for the event.”'

When the Daily Dispatch visited Nyandeni Great Place on Tuesday it was filled with people doing final preparations and touch-ups.

Two 500-seater marquees have been put up to cater for 10,000 guests and there was a 1,000-seater marquee with glasses which were reserved as a refreshment area for VIPs and VVIP guests. There is 500-seater tent for other officials to have lunch. There are three other smaller tents.

Ntapane said among those who were expected to attend the proceedings was President Cyril Ramaphosa, eSwatini King Mswati III, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka- Bhezukulu, Lesotho King Letsie III, IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and many other monarchs from SA and Africa.

Ntaphane said although it wa initially agreed that the Zulu king would do the enrobement, the honour fell to Zanozuko, as per the agreement of AmaFaku and AmaMpondo ruling houses.

Mkhize in August said President Ramaphosa “will officially hand over the certificate of recognition to the AmaMpondo kingship and his majesty during the coronation ceremony”.