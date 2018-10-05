Health SG slammed for not acting on sex harassment

Mbengashe ‘unaware’ of gender policy enacted almost 2 years ago

The Commission for Gender Equality has slammed health department superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe, saying he was unaware of the department’s policies on sexual harassment. Mbengashe was subpoenaed by the commission to appear at an investigative hearing for allegedly failing to act on allegations of sexual harassment that were reported in the department last year.

