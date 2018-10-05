A Gauteng radio station’s effort to seek an urgent high court interdict against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has failed.

The red berets allegedly stormed the station's premises looking for details of Sasha Martinengo‚ its former deejay‚ who‚ on air‚ called the EFF's commander-in-chief‚ Julius Malema‚ a monkey.

In an urgent application in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday‚ Hot 91.9FM asked the court to stop EFF members from entering its premises and harassing and threatening its staff.

The station's legal representative‚ Advocate Jean Badeaux‚ told the court the station sought to be granted the interdict ex-parte (without informing the EFF).

However‚ Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said it would not be in the interest of justice to grant such an order in the absence‚ and without the knowledge‚ of the EFF.

"The due process of the court cannot be curtailed‚ but this is an extraordinary case‚ in extraordinary times and circumstances.

"However‚ it would not be in the interest of justice not to give notice to the respondent. I have never heard of a court acceding to such a request‚" Mokgoatlheng said. - SowetanLIVE