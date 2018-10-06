Turnbull offers his audio
Defence seeks to apply for further evidence on their version of events
Just as Andrew Turnbull’s bail application was meant to wrap up in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday, the lawyer representing the man who was filmed allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend said they wanted to apply to have more of their side of the story heard.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.