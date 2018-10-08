Eastern Cape teen hit and killed by truck

Willowvale police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by a truck in Ntlabane village on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the teenager was running with a group of boys on the road when the incident happened.

“He died at the scene. The cause of the accident is not known but is under investigation by Willowvale police. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld pending notification of all the family members about the death.”

In a separate incident, Dutywa police arrested a 23-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for murder. Manatha said the suspect allegedly killed a 43-year-old man.

“The body of the deceased was seen by members of the community at GPO Informal Settlement. He suffered upper body injuries. The motive behind the murder is still not yet clear. The identity of the deceased will be withheld until his next of kin is officially informed about his murder.”

The suspect will appear before the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on Monday.