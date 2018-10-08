Mdantsane police nab 23 for various crimes

A total of 23 suspects were arrested in Mdantsane for various crimes at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said police held roadblocks and vehicle check points around the area during SAPS's Operation Fiela 2.

Mzuku said the suspects arrested face charges including assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of firearm, dealing in drugs, murder, house breaking and theft, rape, contravening of protection order, burglary, shoplifting, malicious damage to property, crime injuria and drunken driving.

He added that illegal shebeens were closed down for selling liquor without liquor licenses.

“Tavern compliance inspection was conducted. The tavern owners were sensitised about the liquor regulations and adherence to the conditions of their liquor licenses.”

He said police patrols were also conducted at the East London CBD and surrounding areas.

“Visits to post offices were also conducted to ensure that our senior citizens are safe during all-pay payments.”

The suspects - aged between 19 and 56 - are due to appear in different courts around BCM this week.