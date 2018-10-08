UPDATE | No academic activities call after rape incident at WSU

Student leadership at the Walter Sisulu University’ s Mthatha campus suspended all academic activities on Monday after a fellow student was raped on campus on Saturday night.

SRC president Mxolisi Zoko issued a statement to the student community on Sunday evening informing students that no classes will take place on Monday.

“As the SRC we want to put it on record that academic enterprise is at a halt from October 8. This comes after one of the students was sexually assaulted by a culprit who broke into the ceiling board of her room,” he said.

The incident at Atlanta residence at the Nelson Mandela Drive site has angered students who have since called on the management to provide more security on the campus.

Students submitted a memorandum of grievances to the Mthatha campus rector Mlungiseleli Jadezweni.

The management is scheduled to sit in a meeting with student representatives at noon.

SRC academic officer Luvo Kasa said students would return to classes on Tuesday.