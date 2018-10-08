Pitso Mosimane says champions Mamelodi Sundowns are always getting the short end of the stick as he bemoaned another refereeing decision that went against his side in their 1-1 draw with table-topping Bidvest Wits in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet looked to handle the ball outside of his penalty area in near the end of the Premier Soccer League encounter and should have been red-carded‚ as well as giving away a free kick in a good position for Sundowns to possibly win the match in the final seconds.

But referee Nasief Julies and assistant Shaun Olive both waved played on to the visible anger of the Sundowns coach.

It followed on Wednesday’s no goal call against Lebogang Maboe when Themba Zwane was said to be interfering and in an offside position in a marginal call and other decisions a frustrated Mosimane has been highlighting - like an offside goal for Cape Town City in the MTN8 semifinal and a penalty appeal turned down in the match against Lamontville Golden Arrows

“Week in and week out‚ we are getting the short end of the stick‚” he claimed.

“We are losing points and I understand that we are not playing very well.

"It’s tough times for us and we need a bit of confidence‚ a little bit of a boost but we are not getting that because it can only happen when you win.

“But we aren’t winning and we can only turn it around by winning. But how do you win when match management is different every week and we are losing points?

“In Europe when an official makes a mistake he comes to the change room after and says sorry. It doesn’t bring back the points but it is humility.

“In South Africa‚ these guys are protected‚ they don’t say sorry‚ they are not accountable. We are accountable for the results.

“What has ever happened‚” Mosimane asked‚ before answering himself.

“Nothing has happened. It’s a lost cause‚ you just keep quiet and move on. The worst thing is that they gang up against you. They can gang up against you.

"They’ll say ‘ah‚ that one’s complaining’. I know that mentality.”

Mosimane did admit‚ however‚ that his side struggled at home against a more determined Wits.

“It was a difficult game for us‚ the opponents were a better team today. They made it awkward and we didn’t adjust to the way they played.”