Andrew Turnbull‚ accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend‚ revealed in court on Tuesday that he moved to Johannesburg to support her wishes‚ but is willing to leave if granted bail.

He has to wait one more day to hear if he will be granted bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court‚ as the court has stood down until Wednesday.

Turnbull is facing a charge of assaulting Chere Gray.

A video recorded by Gray's cousin‚ which was played in court last week Wednesday‚ showed her in a chokehold before being tossed aside by Turnbull. Several recorded telephone conversations between Turnbull and Gray's ex-husband‚ who had been threatened by Turnbull‚ were also played in court at a previous appearance in court. "Are you prepared to take what's coming your way.... Are you f****g prepared‚" a man purported to be Turnbull is heard saying.

The former racing driver with his spiky blond hairstyle was clad in a black shirt on Tuesday.

He sat quietly‚ with his head mostly down‚ while his lawyer‚ Nardus Grove‚ presented his head of arguments.

Grove told the court that Turnbull and Gray fell in love while she was still going through a divorce.

The then couple moved from Cape Town to Johannesburg in May this year for Gray to be close to her children.

The court heard that during her marriage‚ she was subjected to abusive behaviour.

Turnbull took up employment with Nathan Jared Len from Lens Attorneys situated in Bruma in Johannesburg. Part of his duties were to assist with evictions.

He said he earned R20‚000 a month.

Grove said Turnbull would live with his parents in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape should he be released on bail.

State prosecutor Marike Kersop argued that from the video it was "quite clear that he assaulted the complainant [Gray]".

Kersop argued that the threats he made towards her ex-husband were of a serious nature - such that he and the children had moved house.

She argued before court that Gray and her children were also at risk should Turnbull be released on bail.

"The state can only imagine what might happen to the complainant or her children should he be released on bail‚" said Kersop.

She also questioned his close family ties as stated earlier by Grove.

"If he had such family ties‚ why are they not here? Why don't they support their child? He does not mention his responsibility to his minor son. Does he not maintain his child?"

However‚ Grove told the court that Turnbull’s family had been attending the case.

His mother had suffered a nervous breakdown‚ said the lawyer.

Turnbull is also accused of drug and ammunition possession in a separate case. After a successful bail application‚ he was released on R5‚000 bail. His next court date in this matter is on October 30.