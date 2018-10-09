Ndudula not guilty of killing husband

When the judge’s words “not guilty” were uttered, and “you are free to go”, widow Bulelwa Ndudula stood rooted to the dock.

The show was over but Judge Igna Stretch had to repeat her words before Ndudula started moving.

As Stretch’s ruling came to the final judgment, the packed courtroom went absolutely silent.

The eyes of Ndudula and her family in the gallery were fixed on the judge, and when the verdict came, their faces showed disbelief.

Then came the tears, from Ndudula and some of her family.

This came some moments after the case had adjourned in mid-stride when an interpreter asked the judge if he could go to the bathroom.

During this adjournment, an animated Ndudula was heard saying to supporters: “I am going to walk free!

“You can hear the judge is questioning the credibility of some of the witnesses.”

She turned to the Dispatch and, smiling, said: “Please don’t take pictures of me when I leave – you have taken a lot of my pictures.”