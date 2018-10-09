WATCH | Women forcefully removed from Omotoso court appearance

A fracas at the Port Elizabeth High Court took place when two off-duty policewomen were thrown out of court minutes after allegedly claiming to be part of controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s security detail.

Space at the court is at a premium as scores of televangelist Omotoso’s flock to the courtroom to offer support as he stands trial for human trafficking and rape.

Court officials are only allowing 50 people into the public gallery.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the policewomen were removed from the court after being questioned by the investigating officer.

“According to information received, the two constables arrived at court earlier, produced their appointment certificates and informed the court security that they were there as ‘protocol observers’.

“They were allowed into the court, however the security reported the matter to the investigating officer who approached the woman and questioned them,” Naidu said.

“They were removed from the court by uniformed officials. Supporters followed them out there was a commotion outside the court room.

“The two police constables were taken away by the supporters. The incident is being internally investigated by police.”