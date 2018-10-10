Young man arrested for raping 62-year-old woman

A 20-year-old Ngqamakhwe man was arrested for allegedly raping a 62-year-old woman in Emaseleni village near Butterworth.

According to police spokesperson Jackson Manatha, the suspect allegedly kicked open the door to the woman's house on Monday night, went in and allegedly raped her.

He was arrested on Tuesday and will appear before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old Komani man is due to appear in the Queenstown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for possession of stolen property after six cellphones, a plasma TV and two laptops were recovered from his home on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, captain Namhla Mdleleni said the suspect was arrested after a police operation in Komani.

“Crime prevention members, in conjunction with K9 and flying squad members, conducted an operation and a stop-and-search around town and they recovered the six cellphones . They proceeded to the suspect's house and recovered a plasma TV and two laptops,” she said.