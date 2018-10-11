BCM looking for 33 lifeguards for its beaches this summer

Buffalo City Metro's sport and recreation facilities department is looking for 33 lifeguards to work at the city beaches from December 9 2018 to January 31 2019.

The lifeguards must be 16 years or older and have SPA certificate, First Aid certificate and must be physically fit with one year’s experience as a lifeguard.

According to city manager Andile Sihlahla, the key performance areas will be to rescue drowning persons, patrol city beaches by checking local conditions of beaches, render first aid to the injured by dealing with necessary injuries and operate rescue equipment including inflatable boat.

“Candidates are advised that the obligation rests upon them to demonstrate that they meet the minimum requirements specified for the post.

"Any candidate who does not meet the minimum requirements will be automatically disqualified."

He said candidates would be required to undergo a defensive driving, physical or practical test where applicable.