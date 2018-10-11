A newborn baby‚ thought to be just hours old‚ is lucky to be alive after paramedics and firefighters saved the child from a pit latrine near Mandini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Dylan Meyrick said medics had received a report of the stricken child when firefighters at the scene called for assistance.

“On arriving at the scene they found a newborn baby had been disposed of in the pit toilet. The baby was still alive so firemen immediately entered the pit and rescued her‚” he said.

“Paramedics on scene examined and cleaned the baby girl before transporting her to Sundumbili clinic for further care‚” Meyrick added.

He said that police were investigating the matter.