Omotoso a liar, predator, court told

Graphic details of how a 14- year-old girl was allegedly groomed into performing lewd sex acts on controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, who then prayed for forgiveness while reciting Psalm 51, emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday. The state called its first witness to testify in the trial of Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, who face 97 charges in total among them, ranging from sexual assault to rape and human trafficking.

