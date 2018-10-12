New call centre aims for 5,000 jobs

If successful, the firm will become the biggest employer at the ELIDZ

A fledgling East London company, KGI/BPO, says it will become a force in the fast-growing call centre industry, and has a powerful partner. The new company, which is based in the ELIDZ, has so far employed 40 people, most of them graduates. Its target is to employ 5,000 people and have a turnover of half a billion in the next three years, said Mthatha-born Antoinette Eckerslie, the managing director of KGI/BPO, a division of KGI Holdings.

