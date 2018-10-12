NGO and community hall torched in delivery protest
Angry Sweet Waters residents demanding a graveyard and better roads have torched an HIV and children’s NGO centre and a community hall. The fiery protest happened late on Thursday, day two of protests at the King William's Town township after a peaceful march to the ANC provincial headquarters in Calata House on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.