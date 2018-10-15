Mystery as WSU suspends Mthatha campus rector

Midgley said in the meantime, a three-member Mthatha campus rectorate team had been put in place to manage and oversee all affairs and operations of the university on campus.

The team consists of Buffalo City campus rector Dr Prince Jaca, quality assurance acting director Professor Theresa Chisanga and director of special projects in the office of the vice-chancellor Dr Lulamile Ntonzima.

“The rectorate team has full authority to exercise the powers and perform all duties normally assigned to the campus rector,” he said.

He said the team would inform the Mthatha campus of their workflow and processes.

“I request all staff and students to support the rectorate team in its efforts to restore and improve campus administration.

“I trust that with support and co-operation from all of us, the team will be able to turn around the campus and address backlogs,” he said.

Jadezweni confirmed his suspension to the Daily Dispatch but would not give more information.

“I can confirm that I have been suspended.

“It is true, but unfortunately I cannot comment further for now. It is too early for me to comment.

“I am not running away from anything. I am always ready to talk, but at the right time,” he said.

SRC Mthatha campus president Mxolisi Zoko said they were in the dark as to the allegations Jadezweni faced.

“We as student leaders are still in a meeting. We will then write to management to get more details,” he said.