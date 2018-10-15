President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his best wishes to matriculants ahead of their final exams‚ which start on Monday.

“Your success in obtaining the National Senior Certificate will unlock new possibilities in your own life and for our country‚" Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“Your best defence against the stresses that naturally accompany examinations is to give yourself the best chance possible through adequate preparation. Discipline today means success tomorrow‚" he added.

Ramaphosa called for learners to be given support.

“I call on families‚ communities and our country at large to stand by our matrics and offer them all the support they need to excel in these examinations. All of us look forward to celebrating with the class of 2018‚" he said.

A total of 37‚340 candidates were expected to sit for the first exam‚ the Computer Examinations Technology (CAT) practical paper.

Nearly 800‚000 candidates countrywide will sit for the exams‚ the last of which will be written on November 28.