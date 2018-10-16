Tete given a hero’s welcome by fans, dignitaries

World champion Zolani Tete touched down at East London Airport on Monday evening to be greeted by more than 100 loyal fans after a successful World Boxing Super Series encounter, where he beat Mikhail Aloyan at the Ekaterinburg Expo in Russia on the weekend. Among the dignitaries who waited more than an hour for the Mdantsane homeboy was sport and recreation minister Thokozile Xasa and Eastern Cape MEC of sport and recreation Bulelwa Tunyiswa, along with members of the boxing fraternity.

